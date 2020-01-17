Passing morning showers, with drier conditions expected into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening cold front is moving into Kauai this morning. A low level trough over the islands will produce unsettled weather and showers ahead of the frontal cloud band.

This diminishing cold front will reach Oahu later this morning, showers will spread further eastward down the island chain reaching the Big Island by this afternoon.

Drier and clearing trends are forecast to develop after the front passes each island with breezy north to northeasterly winds as another high pressure system builds into the region. Sunny skies with drier trends and fair weather conditions will last through the first half of next week.