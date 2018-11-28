North and west shores of most islands remain under a high surf warning

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Surf along north facing shores will be 20 to 30 feet today, gradually lowering to 10 to 16 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 12 to 20 feet today, gradually lowering to 7 to 12 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along south facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 5 feet through Wednesday

A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through tonight as high pressure passes by far north of the area.

Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas. A front will approach the area on Thursday, and move across the area Thursday night through Sunday.

An increase in showers is expected along and out ahead of the front. Some showers may be heavy.

Trade winds will return behind the front with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.