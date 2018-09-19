Muggy and wet weather is headed to the Hawaiian Islands starting tomorrow

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Trade winds are leaving the islands for a short time while wet weather arrives.

Tomorrow and Thursday, storm remnants from former tropical storm "Paul" will move through the islands. Showers are expected to increase in both intensity and frequency during this time.

Initially eastern portions of the Big Island and Maui will see an increase in shower activity. By Thursday morning the moisture is expected to spread through the rest of the islands.

Until then we'll have another day of trade wind weather for the islands. A mix of sunshine and windward showers will be present with trade winds from the east at 10-15 mph.

Light and variable winds will replace the trades on Wednesday and Thursday, but are expected to return Friday and into this weekend.

For those interested, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for Hawaii residents. Time: 7:23 PM

Visible: 4 min

Max Height: 37°

Appears: 10° above SSW

Disappears: 29° above E