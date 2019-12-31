Mostly sunny conditions, with breezy trade winds expected for this New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Islands remains under the influence of a high pressure ridge to the north of the state with moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast for one more day.

Winds will become light southeasterlies on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

The cold front will weaken rapidly as it moves through the island chain from Thursday to Friday with periods of showers developing along and ahead of the main frontal band, followed by cooler temperatures along with strong and gusty trade winds lasting through the upcoming weekend.