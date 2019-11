HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A new resolution in the City Council is looking to limit the number of terms the Honolulu City Prosecutor can serve. Right now, there's no limit, but Honolulu City Council Member Ron Menor wants to change that to two consecutive four-year terms, like the mayor and city council members.

"I think there's a desire on the part of the public to ensure that abuses of power and corruption do not occur again in the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and so given that fact, the proposed charter amendment is intended to implement a safeguard to prevent corruption from happening again," said Menor.