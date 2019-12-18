Moderate trade winds, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will push eastward over the next couple days, resulting in a gradual decrease in the trade winds.

A new high building north of the islands will increase the trades once again Thursday night and Friday, with very strong winds expected Friday night through Saturday night. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A developing area of low pressure west of the islands will drag a cold front toward the state Sunday through early next week, initially weakening the winds Sunday and Sunday night, before strong Kona winds develop early next week.