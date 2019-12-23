Moderate trade winds to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy east to southeast winds for Monday.

Winds begin to veer towards the south on Tuesday as a band of clouds and showers associated with a trough at the tail of this low increases shower trends over Kauai and Oahu by Tuesday evening.

Southerly winds will spread scattered showers to the eastern islands on Wednesday. More stable conditions slowly creep into the western islands of Kauai and Oahu from Wednesday night to Thursday, then spreading to Maui County by Thursday afternoon. Moderate to breezy trades return to the islands from Friday onward.