Moderate trade winds through the morning, weakening throughout the day

Moderate trade winds will prevail this morning, with a few clouds and showers affecting mainly windward slopes. The trades will weaken and shift southeasterly later today through Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Showers will favor east and southeast facing coasts at night and interior and mountain areas during the day. A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and even a thunderstorm as it moves through. Breezy north winds, along with cooler and drier conditions are expected behind the front, although some showery weather could continue across windward areas at times through the weekend.