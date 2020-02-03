Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Moderate trade winds through the morning, weakening throughout the day

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Moderate trade winds will prevail this morning, with a few clouds and showers affecting mainly windward slopes. The trades will weaken and shift southeasterly later today through Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Showers will favor east and southeast facing coasts at night and interior and mountain areas during the day. A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and even a thunderstorm as it moves through. Breezy north winds, along with cooler and drier conditions are expected behind the front, although some showery weather could continue across windward areas at times through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 80% 75° 62°

Thursday

72° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 70% 72° 60°

Friday

71° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 71° 59°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 72° 61°

Sunday

74° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Clear
10%
63°