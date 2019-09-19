Moderate trade winds continue, with windward and mauka showers.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue through Friday.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka slopes of each island.

Wet and humid weather will begin to spread from east to west across the state by Friday afternoon as an upper level low drifts from east to west across the state with tropical moisture moving up from the south.

Expect a three day period of wet and unstable weather with enhanced shower activity lingering through Monday.

More stable trade wind weather trends sweep in next week Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back in over the island chain.