Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue Tuesday.

Trade winds will weaken into the light to moderate range from Wednesday on into the weekend as a cold front moves toward the state.

An upper level trough passing through the islands on Wednesday and Thursday will increase the chances of showers along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

Clouds and showers are expected for the windward side with drier conditions over leeward sections into the first half of next week.