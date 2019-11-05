Light trade winds, with a possibility of heavy afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will continue Tuesday, with light to moderate trade winds returning tonight, and continuing into Thursday, before diminishing again by the end of the week.

A passing disturbance in the upper atmosphere will bring some instability and high clouds today, with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu this afternoon.

The returning trade winds will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas, but the chance for heavy showers will diminish by tonight. A front approaching the area this weekend may bring the potential for unsettled weather.