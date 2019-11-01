Light and variable winds, with possible afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds will continue through early next week as a front approaches and moves into the area over the weekend.

Warm and humid conditions will continue with the best rainfall chances expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

A modest increase in shower activity will be possible Sunday through early next week as the front moves into the area and stalls, especially for Kauai and Oahu.

Although a return of light trades is possible by midweek, localized land and sea breeze conditions may hold into the second half of the week.

