Light and variable winds to stick around until mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light and variable winds are overpowering the trade winds, and we are expecting the uncomfortable conditions to linger into the middle of the week.

A low pressure system northwest of Kaua'i will be lifting more north slowly, but in doing so its associated moisture will be creeping to the western islands of the state.

With increase of moisture, the humidity levels will increase. This means expect hot conditions for the next few days.

An increase of rainfall associated with this system for especially Ni'iahu, Kaua'i, and possibly O'ahu starting Monday night through Tuesday.

Trade wind are looking to return by the end of the week. Models are not in agreement with the time frame.

One disturbance south of Mexico has a 50% chance of a cyclone formation within the next 48 hours. In the next 5 days, that number increases to 90%.