Light and variable winds returning to the islands Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure just north of the islands will slide eastward producing trade winds in a stable environment today, but today will be the last of the trades for the week.

However a cold front, moving in from the northwest, will break down the high north of the islands leading to light and variable winds from Friday through Sunday.

This weakening cold front will move into Kauai by Sunday, then stall and weaken over the state.

An upper level trough will develop near the islands early next week and may bring active weather to the area.