Light and variable winds in place for the weekend, showers increasing early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Mainly fair weather will prevail through Saturday night with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes.

A weak front may reach Kauai on Sunday and stall over the west end of the state early next week.

Some showers can be expected with the front but they will generally be on the light side.

High pressure will build north of the area next week with breezy trade winds returning.

Trade wind weather may become wetter by the middle of next week as an upper trough digs down east of the state.