Light and variable winds expected Thursday with humidity levels up

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A lingering trough is still near the state and it's keeping winds light Thursday.

Going into the afternoon showers, expect clouds and showers.

Looks like a comfortable start to the day at 75 degrees, with a state high warming up to 89 degrees and humidity at 82 percent.

Scattered showers are forecast for leeward and windward sections of the state.

Meanwhile, some portions of the island chain will not see any rain into the afternoon hours.