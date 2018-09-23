Weather Blog

Last day of trades before unsettled weather

Posted: Sep 22, 2018 09:54 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A developing area of low pressure northwest of Kauai will lift northeastward Sunday through early next week.

As it passes by, it will be dragging a weakening front and band of deep tropical moisture eastward toward the islands and weakening the trade wind flow across the state.

The front is expected to stall out just west of the state during the middle of next week, with high pressure then building north of the islands late next week bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather.

