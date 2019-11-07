Last day of trade winds expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail today into tonight, as a weak ridge of high pressure pushes south towards the islands.

Remnant moisture from an old front will bring some showers, particularly to windward and mauka sections of Oahu and Maui County today and tonight.

Nighttime land breezes and daytime sea breezes will dominate Friday through the weekend as the surface ridge settles over the state.

Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours, with showers chances increasing as the weekend progresses.

Trade winds expected to return early next week.