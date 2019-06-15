Large surf hitting the south shores of all islands this weekend

Moderate trade winds will pick up slightly this weekend as surface high pressure strengthens far northeast of the state.

Stable conditions will continue, keeping showers focused over windward slopes through most of the week.

However, an area of moisture will bring increased showers to the Big Island late tonight and Saturday.

Trades will likely decline again Monday and Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will be building to 6 to 9 feet tonight through Saturday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet through Saturday.

Surf along north facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet tonight, rising to 4 to 6 feet Saturday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 4 to 6 feet through Saturday.