Large but declining swell for the islands on Tuesday

A very large northwest swell will peak today.

A new high will build northwest of the area through Wednesday.

A front will reach Kauai by Friday morning and move southeast of the Big Island by Sunday morning.

Surf along north facing shores will be 35 to 45 feet today and 20 to 30 feet Tuesday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 20 to 30 feet today and 15 to 20 feet Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet through Tuesday.