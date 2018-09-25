Kauai under a flash flood watch, while high humidity remains state-wide

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A weak storm front currently to the northwest of Kauai could bring an increase in moisture moving in from the west and south. Currently there are heavy rains offshore and to the south of the Garden Island that could move through overnight.

Kauai and Niihau are currently in a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Kauai and Niihau Monday night through Tuesday evening.

For the rest of the state, scattered showers are expected.

Muggy conditions are expected to continue through much of the week with light southerly winds ahead of the trough. A more typical trade wind pattern may return by Friday and into the weekend.