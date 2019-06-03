Increase of clouds and showers expected mid-week

Locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next couple days, then decrease around mid-week.

Lighter winds will then persist into next weekend.

Trade winds will bring periods of clouds and showers to windward areas, with some of the showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A passing upper trough may bring some heavier showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday.

More typical trade wind weather is expected for Friday with some leeward and interior shower development.

Drier conditions should overspread the state next weekend.