Hurricane Barbara remains at category 4 strength in waters off of Mexico

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Barbara remains category 4 strength Tuesday morning.

It is currently too far east to determine how much of an impact it will have on the Hawaiian Islands.

If it continues on this track, it will bring high surf, heavy rain and strong winds to the state.

Hurricane Barbara is forecast to maintain it’s category 4 strength until Wednesday.

Current sustained winds of 130 mph. It is expected that Barbara will weaken back to a Tropical Storm before entering the Central Pacific.

