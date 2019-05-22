Humidity to remain over islands through Friday at the very least

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Trades may return this weekend... and that's a big maybe.

A front to our northwest will continue to break down the ridge to our north through this week.

Winds will remain light east to southeasterlies through Friday, allowing for development of local land and sea breezes.

Cloud cover and rainfall will favor mauka areas during afternoon and early evening hours, with clearing expected each night.

Trade winds are forecast to return Memorial Day weekend and last through the first half of next week.