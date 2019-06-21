Humidity increasing as trade winds diminish starting Friday

Showers are expected to favor windward and mauka areas and locations near the coast tonight and Friday morning, and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon hours Friday.

A fairly dry pattern should then hold in place Friday night through the weekend, with a few showers possible near the coast at night and a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon.

Next week, the lighter wind regime is looking more likely, showers should favor windward and mauka areas during the day and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

No significant rainfall is expected through the forecast period.