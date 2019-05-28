Humid conditions remain until the trade winds return on Thursday

Light east to southeast winds will continue through midweek due to a stalled frontal boundary northwest of the state.

Overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will prevail each day.

Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward portions of the islands.

A return of moderate to breezy trades is anticipated through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the ridge strengthens to the north and the lingering front lifts northward and diminishes.

Clouds and shower coverage will transition back to the typical windward and mauka areas.