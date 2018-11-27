Huge surf continues to move into north and west facing shores; heavy showers possible starting Fri

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A very large northwest swell will peak overnight.

Surf along north facing shores will be 20 to 30 feet Tuesday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 15 to 20 feet Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet through Tuesday.

Wet weather returns to the islands later this week. A cold front with the potential for heavy rain could arrive over Kauai and Oahu on Friday. Shower activity then moves to Maui County on Saturday and what's left of the system will be over the Big Island on Sunday.