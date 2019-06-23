Hot and humid conditions across the state

Light east to southeast winds will continue through the first half of next week due to a stacked low pressure positioned northwest of the state.

Warm and humid conditions with overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will result.

Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward portions of the islands.

Shower coverage may increase late this weekend and early next week as low drags a front over the islands, particularly the western end of the state.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is not anticipated until Thursday or Friday.