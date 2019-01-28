High Wind Warning in effect for Hawai'i Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A High Wind Warning is now in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the island of Hawai'i.

This includes 50-70 mph winds with gusts up to 90 mph.

Due to a couple high pressure system and low pressure systems surrounding the islands, we will continue to feel cool winds coming down from the north and northeast into the new work week.

With these winds, not much low level moisture look to impact the islands. However, we do anticipate mainly windward and mauka showers.

We could see an uptick in windward showers Tuesday evening and the latter portion of the week due to moisture associated with a low pressure system to the east of the state.

We could possibly see winds become light and variable by the weekend due to the formation of another low pressure system north of the islands.

This may also increase the moisture brought to the islands which could lead to showers.

A few advisories are in effect, including a Small Craft Advisory, High Wind Warning and High Surf Surf Advisory.

All are in effect until Tuesday at 6:00 am.