High surf warnings in effect for majority of north and west facing shores of the state

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 05:29 AM HST

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 05:29 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A deep trough across the eastern Pacific and a weak cold front to the north of the islands will produce light winds for the state. 

The trade winds will slowly increase Monday afternoon as the high pressure system builds to the north of the islands. 

A stronger cold front is forecast to come through on Thursday, an increase in rainfall is on the way later in the week. 

Huge surf will roll through the state Monday. 

The North Shore of Oahu is expecting 35 to 45 feet faces. For the western shores, 20 to 30 feet are expected. 

