Heavy showers, strong winds and possible thunderstorms expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and windy trade wind weather is expected to continue with periods of heavier showers possible, especially along windward and mauka areas Friday.

An upper level low developing southwest of Kauai Friday night is expected to pass just west of the state over the weekend and will continue to bring the threat of heavy rain.

Winds are expected to slightly decrease later in the weekend and gradually shift out of the east-southeast as a trough develops west of the state early next week.

Unsettled weather will likely continue during the first half of next week, especially over the western half of the state.