Heavy showers possible through Monday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A weak front will move over Kauai later today, then stall and dissipate near Oahu on Tuesday.

Expect interior clouds and showers to develop on most islands today as sea breezes dominate ahead of the front.

Moderate trade winds will return on Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas Tuesday through Thursday.

Trade winds are expected to break down again on Friday and into the weekend.