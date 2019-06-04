Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms through late Thursday

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through tomorrow.

Trade wind speeds will weaken into the light to moderate range from Wednesday on into the weekend as a cold front moves into the Central Pacific.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections.

An upper level trough passing through the islands on Wednesday and Thursday will enhance shower activity along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms.

More typical trade wind weather will return from Friday onward.