Heavy rain and thunderstorms south of the islands may move onshore Thursday morning
HONOLULU (KHON2) - An area of thunderstorms currently is moving slowly north towards Kauai and Oahu.
Wet weather from this system may move over the islands early Thursday morning. Improving conditions are expected by late Thursday afternoon.
Drier and more seasonal trade wind weather is expected over the weekend.
The trade winds may increase slightly early next week as a surface high is expected to move to north of the state.