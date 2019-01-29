Gusty trade winds and scattered showers through the end of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A cool, dry, and gusty north-northeasterly flow will persist today, thanks to a surface low centered several hundred miles northeast of the state.

The low will weaken and drift closer to the islands on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to an increase in showers, mainly windward.

Winds will gradually turn out of a more typical trade wind direction on Thursday and Friday, with showers possibly remaining active along windward slopes.