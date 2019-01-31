HONOLULU (KHON2) - Strong and gusty northerly winds will continue to bring cool temperatures to the islands through Thursday.

Clouds and showers will favor north and northeast areas, with strong winds transporting showers to the leeward sections of the smaller islands.

Temperatures will warm and winds will become more easterly starting Friday as the surface trough weakens and high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Wind speeds are forecast decrease slightly this weekend with a light increase of trade showers move in.