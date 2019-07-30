11AM Update: Flossie now a hurricane, Erick expected to weaken as it continues toward Hawaii

The two hurricanes that are making their way toward the state are expected to weaken before they get here.

Erick currently has sustained winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to track to the south of us. Slightly cooler waters and wind shear will help to weaken and eventually break it up. The cone of uncertainty no longer encompasses any of the islands. The state could still see high surf, extra cloud cover and rain fall.

Flossie was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mpg. It is expected to be a category 2 hurricane when it crosses into the Central Pacific. The impacts from Flossie will begin at the end of the weekend. The forecast models are not in agreement yet because Flossie is so far out.

The timeline shows impacts from Erick starting on Thursday and going, possibly through Friday. Impacts from Flossie could possibly start on Monday and go through next Wednesday.