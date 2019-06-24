Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the state

NO TSUNAMI THREAT for the Hawaiian islands after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in the Banda Sea.

A low pressure system, at the surface and aloft, will persist northwest of the islands through Thursday.

The low will dissipate over the second half of the week as a high pressure system builds northeast of the area.

A Flood Advisory was issued for the island of Kaua’i today, but that has since been discontinued.

A Flash Flood Watch is posted for the islands of Ni’ihau, Kaua’i and O’ahu.

That goes into effect Monday and lasting through Wednesday afternoon.