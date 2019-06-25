Flash Flood Watch in effect for west end of state ahead of heavy showers

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ni’ihau, Kaua’i and O’ahu as stormy weather makes it way over the west end of the state.

This goes into effect this evening and lasts until Wednesday afternoon.

A low, at the surface and aloft, will persist northwest of the islands through Thursday.

The low will dissipate over the second half of the week as a high builds northeast of the area.

We have seen heavy showers and thunderstorms for the islands of Ni’ihau and Kaua’i yesterday.

That round of stormy weather has dissipated, but another round of stormy weather is expected tonight for the next few days.

Tonight, Kaua’i will start to see the greatest chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

And that will sweep eastward during Tuesday morning hours to O’ahu, and even has a potential of reaching Maui county.

This conditions will last to Tuesday and Wednesday for Ni’ihau, Kaua’i and O’ahu, but then the system will begin to weaken, which will lead to drier conditions for O’ahu.

The wet weather will continue for Kaua’i until Thursday.