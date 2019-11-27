Flash flood watch in effect for the island of Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainfall chances will remain up through tonight across the western end of the state as a cold front approaches and stalls.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected over Kauai.

A drying trend along with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated Thursday through Friday as high pressure builds to the north and the frontal boundary diminishes and drifts westward.

Trade winds will become breezy statewide over the weekend, with even drier conditions possible Sunday through Monday.