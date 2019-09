HONOLULU (KHON2) — The interaction between a surface trough near Kauai and a couple of upper level disturbances moving across the area has resulted in a unsettled environment mainly over the western part of the main Hawaiian Islands.

Unsettled conditions with periods of heavy rains and thunderstorms are possible through today for Kauai, Niihau, and Oahu.

Improving conditions are instore for Friday and the weekend with light tradesbuilding to moderate strength over the weekend.