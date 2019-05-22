Expect light and variable winds over each island until Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A stalled cold front northwest of Kauai will keep the Hawaiian Islands along the edge of a high pressure ridge through the week.

Expect light and variable winds with land and sea breeze weather over each island through Friday.

Clouds and isolated to scattered showers will favor mountain and interior sections.

Skies will clear out each night as the stable land breezes begin to develop after sunset.

Trade winds are forecast to return Memorial Day weekend and last through the first half of next week.