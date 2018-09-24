Expect hot and muggy conditions with a chance of heavy rainfall for the start of the work week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A couple of disturbances appear to be forming in the east Pacific.

One system is off of Mexico and has a 70 percent chance that it will strengthen into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours and a 95 percent chance that it will happen within the next five days.

Another system does look like it has the potential to get near the Hawaii islands by the weekend or going into the next work week.

As a low pressure system passes from the west of the state up to the northwest, we're going to see it drag a front across the island chain.

As this comes through we will see it impact winds and rainfall.

Hot and muggy conditions can be expected for majority of the island chain as our winds shift out of the south.

We'll see fairly dry conditions at the start of the day. However, as that front moves through expect heavy rainfall.

For Kauai, a flash flood watch will go into effect starting Monday night. The heavy rain is expected going in tomorrow as well.

Best chance for rainfall on Oahu is Wednesday.