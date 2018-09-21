Expect a warm Aloha Friday with trade winds returning in full force

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A trend of moderate to breezy trade winds is expected for Friday and through the rest of the weekend.

Trade winds to be back in full force later in the day with winds forecast up to about 20 miles per hour.

Humidity levels will be at a comfortable level of 71 percent.

It's going to be a warm day! State forecast high is 92 degrees.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are also expected throughout the day with isolated showers over the windward side.