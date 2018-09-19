Expect a humid Wednesday with an increase of afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Be prepared for a warm Wednesday in Hawaii due to an approaching trough that's passing through the state through Thursday.

If you're spending your day out in Leeward sections of the island make sure to grab an umbrella!

Expect a cool start to the day but it'll warm up into the afternoon.

The state forecast high is 88 degrees with light winds and humidity at 81 percent.

There's also an increased chance of afternoon showers.

Hawaii Island will see an increased amount of moisture for the entire island as the trough continues to move through.