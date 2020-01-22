Dry conditions, with light trade winds expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front north of the island chain and another front approaching the islands from the northwest will keep the Hawaiian Islands in a dry and light wind weather pattern through Friday.

Trade winds will also return to the region on Friday spreading isolated to scattered showers to windward and mountain areas of all islands through Sunday morning.

Another cold front moving through the Central Pacific basin, north of the state, will bring several days of a dry light wind weather pattern starting next week Monday.