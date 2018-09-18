Dry and stable conditions expected Tuesday, but enjoy the trade wind while they last!

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's looking to be a beautiful Tuesday with dry and stable conditions.

Trade winds look like they won't be sticking around much longer as today is the last day to enjoy the breezy conditions. A trough will be pulling over the state causing the trade winds to disappear.

Winds will slightly pickup, expecting about 15 mph for the day.

Partly sunny skies expected for Windward sections of Oahu and mostly sunny expected for the Leeward coast. A few isolated hit or miss showers also expected.