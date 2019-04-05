Weather Blog

Dry and stable conditions expected to kick off the weekend, with trade winds to diminish

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Dry and stable conditions will prevail through much of the weekend.

Trade winds will continue to diminish this morning, becoming light and variable today through early Sunday as a weak front passes to the north.

Trades are forecast to return late Sunday into Monday as high pressure builds to the north in the wake of the passing front.

An increase in moisture late Sunday through Monday associated with the tail-end of the front may lead to increasing rain chances, mainly over the western end of the state.

Clouds and showers will focus over windward locations through the first half of next week.

