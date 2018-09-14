Drier weather to return as remnants of Olivia move away from Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Olivia, now a post-tropical remnant low, was about 320 miles southwest of Kauai and moving away to the west-southwest.

Moisture from Olivia will linger over the main Hawaiian islands through at least tonight.

Satellite water vapor loops show a low aloft about 200 miles of Kauai moving southwest. Moisture from Olivia and instability from the low will keep the weather cloudy and wet through tonight, but the threat of flooding rains has diminished.

The flash flood watch previously in effect statewide has been canceled.

The atmosphere has started to turn drier as moisture from Olivia moves off to the west. The atmosphere will also become more stable as the low aloft moves away.

A high far north of the area will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands. Clouds and showers will decrease with showers focused over mainly windward areas starting tomorrow and persisting through the beginning of next week.

A trough near the surface associated with the remnant of Tropical Storm Paul lies about 1,400 miles east of the state. This system is forecast to move west over the next several days.

Moisture from this system could bring an increase in rainfall starting Wednesday.