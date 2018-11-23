Drier weather pattern for Black Friday and into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Showers will remain focused over windward areas, especially during nights and mornings.

Afternoon sea breezes may increase clouds and showers over leeward and mauka sections

Expect local nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes from Friday through this weekend as today's strong background trade winds weaken. .

High clouds will stream across most of the state into this weekend. Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected early next week.